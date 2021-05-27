Aiken man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 33 years

An Aiken man was sentenced Thursday to 33 years in prison due to his involvement in a fatal 2019 shooting.

Whyzdom Douse, 21, was found guilty of murder in the death of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan.

The drive-by shooting incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2019 at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Waterloo Street.

According to reports, McMillan was in the back of a car being driven by a friend. Douse and co-defendant Harold Bates Jr. pulled up to the car at a red light. Douse was driving the vehicle, looked in the back seat, saw the victim and allegedly shot the car, killing McMillan, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on May 26 about 8 p.m., according to Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit.

On Thursday morning, presiding Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Douse to a total of 33 years, Hammack said.