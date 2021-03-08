You are the owner of this article.
Aiken man facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Matthew Coffin
Matthew Coffin

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man is facing multiple charges of allegedly sexually abusing a victim for years. 

Matthew Ellis Coffin, 34, of Aiken, was charged with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim 11 to 14 years of age, according to jail records. 

On Aug. 27, 2019, a victim reported being sexually abused by Coffin from the age of 5 until the age of 20, an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety states. 

The victim alleged the bulk of the abused occurred at a residence on Haynes Avenue S.W. in Aiken. 

On March 5, 2021, Coffin was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center. 

The same day he was granted a $60,000 bond and was released after posting bond, according to the detention center. 

