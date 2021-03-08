Aiken man facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with minor

An Aiken man is facing multiple charges of allegedly sexually abusing a victim for years.
Matthew Ellis Coffin, 34, of Aiken, was charged with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim 11 to 14 years of age, according to jail records.
On Aug. 27, 2019, a victim reported being sexually abused by Coffin from the age of 5 until the age of 20, an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety states.
The victim alleged the bulk of the abused occurred at a residence on Haynes Avenue S.W. in Aiken.
On March 5, 2021, Coffin was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.
The same day he was granted a $60,000 bond and was released after posting bond, according to the detention center.