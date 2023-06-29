Aiken man faces multiple criminal sexual conduct with minor charges

An Aiken man is facing criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges .

James Fintch, 67, of Aiken, was arrested and charged June 28 with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.

Police responded to a past-tense sexual assault and met with a complainant who said that on May 15 they found the suspect on the victim’s bed touching the victim inappropriately, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told police the suspect had touched her inappropriately multiple times since 2020, the report said.

Fintch is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.