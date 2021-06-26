Aiken man dies in moped accident

The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of an Aiken man.
The victim, identified as 78-year-old Edward L. Blackwell, was riding a moped eastward on Rudy Mason Parkway at York Street on Saturday when he turned into the path of an eastbound 1999 Ford truck, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. The accident occurred at approximately 5:26 p.m. at Rudy Mason Parkway and York Street.
Blackwell was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries, Ables said.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Toxicology analysis on Blackwell are pending.