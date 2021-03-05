Aiken man dies following shooting in Grovetown

Investigators in Georgia are working to learn how an Aiken man died after being found unresponsive following a reported shooting Thursday night.
Tyreius Wakefield, 18, of Aiken was found in a vehicle that was reportedly shot at in Grovetown. He was later pronounced dead, but officials say he didn't sustain any injuries from the shooting.
Around 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Chamblin Road at Sawmill Trail in Columbia County, Georgia, in reference to a shooting, said Maj. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies located a yellow 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt parked on the side of the road. There were two bullet holes in the rear passenger bumper of the vehicle and one bullet hole in the dash. One of the bullets struck the rear passenger tire, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The driver, identified as a 24-year-old Aiken man, had sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.
Wakefield was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office reported he had no apparent injuries but was unresponsive.
A third subject, identified as a 21-year-old Aiken man, was reportedly seen walking out of the woods when deputies arrived. A gun was located in the area of the woods the he was seen walking from, the Sheriff's Office reported.
"No one would provide any information about what happened other than they pulled over to talk to an unknown male, then shots were fired," Morris said.
As deputies were on scene, they were advised by dispatch that Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded a call at 8:03 p.m. concerning shots fired on Lynbrook Way in the city of Grovetown.
A neighbor's surveillance camera showed the suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Chatman of Grovetown, exit a residence on 272 Lynbrook Way and meet with the Cobalt parked in front of the home, an incident report by the Grovetown Department of Public Safety states.
Chatman was then seen firing five shots at the vehicle while running toward the end of Lynbrook Way and then running back inside the residence as the vehicle drove away, the incident report reads.
Police were able to locate and detain Chatman at the residence, according to the incident report.
He was booked into Columbia County jail on one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records.
Wakefield and the driver were transported to Doctors Hospital by Gold Cross ambulance. Around 10:30 p.m., Doctors Hospital requested the coroner for Wakefield.
The case remains under investigation.