top story

Aiken man charged with shooting 71-year-old Thursday morning

  • Updated

An Aiken man has been charged after reportedly shooting another man on Aiken's Northside on Thursday morning. 

Derrick Donnell Dunbar, 47, of Aiken was charged with attempted murder, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. 

At 8:38 a.m., the ADPS received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Chesterfield Street N.W. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 71-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the extent of his injuries is unknown as of Thursday evening.

Dunbar was detained at the scene, said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety. He was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held. 

Investigation into the case is ongoing. 

