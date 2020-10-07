You are the owner of this article.
Aiken man charged with robbing victims at gunpoint in 2019

Camron Blocker

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man was charged Tuesday for reportedly robbing a man and woman of over $1,000 at gunpoint in 2019. 

Camron Jerome Blocker, 22, of Aiken was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery, according to jail records. 

On March 14, 2019, police responded to an Aiken residence in reference to an assault, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. 

The victims reported that three suspects pulled up in a black Chevy Cobalt and forced the two victims out of their car. 

At gunpoint, the three suspect forced the male suspect to strip down and stole his belongings which included the victim's wallet, two packs of cigarettes, $1,750 and his iPhone 6 Plus, according to the incident report. 

The male victim was able to identify one of the suspects as Blocker, according to the incident report. 

Blocker was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday afternoon. 

