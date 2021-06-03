Aiken man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

An Aiken County man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Joseph E. Edmond, 42, was arrested March 10 and is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being detained at the Aiken County detention center.
On March 7, a juvenile victim stated that while in a vehicle with the subject, he forced her down to the floor and “asked her to perform oral sex on him,” according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
The complainant was made aware of the incident by the victim’s grandmother, according to the report.
A juvenile investigator took over the case after the arrest.