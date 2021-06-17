Aiken man charged with 5 counts of sexual exploitation of minors

An Aiken man was arrested Tuesday on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators state Ian Michael Gerard Wright, 27, possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to a report obtained from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

The initial report was submitted on Aug. 19, 2020, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest Thursday afternoon.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, according to the report.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office assisted in the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to Wright, according to the report.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.