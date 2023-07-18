Aiken man charged in shooting that sent one to hospital

An Aiken man is facing an attempted murder charge following a Monday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Jeremy Patrick Crawford, 25, was arrested July 18 and charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to jail records.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. July 17 at the 100 Block of Bailey Circle.

He said a domestic disturbance-related argument led to the shooting.

He said a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and Crawford was arrested by police in connection to the shooting.

Crawford is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.