Aiken man charged in flurry of armed robberies

Aiken Public Safety Car, Cop Lights, Stock (copy)
(Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

An Aiken man was recently arrested after allegedly committing a string of armed robberies dating back to early May.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety on Wednesday afternoon said Lintel Lizzil Kirkland, 28, was charged with five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and “multiple additional weapons charges for his involvement in several” incidents.

Investigators had been looking into robberies at Circle K and Sprint convenience stores, among other businesses, for months, according to a statement shared by Public Safety Lt. Jennifer Hayes.

Aiken man sentenced to 38 years for 2019 murder along Laurens Street

Investigators “were able to identify similarities throughout all of the cases, leading them to the arrest of Mr. Kirkland,” according to Public Safety.

Aiken police were aided by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office; a Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unit; and the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A search for Kirkland in the Aiken County detention center detainee database returned no results Wednesday afternoon.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

