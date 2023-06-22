Aiken man arrested on child sexual abuse material-related charges

An Aiken man has been arrested on a child sexual abuse material-related charges.
Aiken County Sheriff Office deputies arrested Travis Mosser, 37, on Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.
Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by between two and 10 years in prison. No portion of the minimum may be suspended.
Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Deputy Ro Sullivan said Mosser was arrested after the sheriff's office received information from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.