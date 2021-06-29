Aiken man arrested in relation to stabbing incident

An Aiken man was arrested Saturday in connection to a stabbing incident on Boothe Road.
Michael A. McKinney, 60, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Police responded to an assault and, upon arrival, witnessed the victim walking out of the house "holding a bloody towel around [their] left hand," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim stated that the suspect was upset with them because "[they] did not have any drugs to give him and because [they] would not engage in sexual intercourse with him," according to the report.
The victim said the subject came into the room holding a kitchen knife and while trying to fight him off, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm.
Police observed a deep laceration on the victim's hand and a small hole in the victim's left bicep, according to the report.
The weapon was seized by police and will be taken into evidence.