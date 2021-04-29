Aiken man arrested, charged with indecent exposure

An Aiken man has been arrested under a charge of "obscene/exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner."

George Croswell, 83, was arrested Wednesday stemming from an incident that occurred inside the Aiken city limits on the morning of March 12.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were called by a man who said he was walking when he noticed Croswell standing by his front porch without his clothing and exposing himself, according to the incident report. The man said that after Croswell did this, Croswell got in his truck and left the scene, the report stated.

Officers were unable to make contact with Croswell and issued a warrant for him, according to the report.

Croswell has a history of charges related to indecent exposure since he was first charged in 2012.