Aiken couple faces child neglect charges after reported overdose

An Aiken County school counselor and her spouse are facing child neglect charges Monday after they reportedly overdosed in early October with three juveniles present.
Courtney Tinsley, 37, and Robert Love, 37, of Aiken were each charged with three counts of legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, according to jail records.
Love also faces an additional charge for sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful.
On Monday, the Public School District confirmed that Tinsely is currently employed at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary as a counselor but is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
On Oct. 8, police responded to an Aiken residence at 5:23 p.m. in reference to an overdose, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Once on scene, officers reportedly observed a white male and a white female who appeared to have overdosed.
Both were identified as Tinsely and Love, a couple who live together in the Aiken area, police said.
Tinsley was reportedly unresponsive to voice and touch; she also did not appear to be breathing, officers noted in the report.
"The female had a yellow color to her skin, and her lips appeared blue," the report reads.
Love appeared to be unresponsive but breathing, police said.
Both were given NARCAN, a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses, and became responsive, according to the report.
The couple told police they took a "Perc 30," a 30-milligram dose of the painkiller oxycodone.
Police noted there were three juveniles present at the time of the overdose.
Both Tinsley and Love were charged Monday and were granted bond amounts of $15,000 and $20,000 respectively.
The Aiken County Public School District released the following statement Monday regarding Tinsley's charges:
"Today, local law enforcement arrested an individual who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools. None of the alleged offenses were directly related to her employment with the District. The individual has been a counselor in good standing at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School for the last three years. As is standard protocol, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."