Aiken County woman facing arson charge in Windsor fire

An Aiken County woman has been charged for reportedly starting a fire that ignited two homes and a vehicle in Windsor last week.
Angela Mundy, 53, of Windsor was charged with arson on March 12, according to jail records.
On the morning of March 11, first responders were dispatched to 692 State Park Road in Windsor for a reported structure fire, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
While en route, responders were informed the fire had spread to a second home and a vehicle.
On scene, responders escorted Mundy out of the second structure on fire. The incident report states the suspect lived near the scene of the incident.
No injuries were reported, but a witness on scene told deputies Mundy set the structure on fire intentionally.
After being questioned by authorities, Mundy was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Monday afternoon.