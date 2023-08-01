Aiken County volunteer firefighter facing charges for sexual assault on a female victim

An Aiken County first responder is facing assault charges stemming from a reported sexual assault.

Jeremy Sean Gray, of Warrenville, was arrested July 19 and charged with second-degree assault and battery, according to court records.

A woman told deputies on July 19 that she had requested EMS and first responders, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. She said that Gray, a volunteer firefighter in Aiken County, touched her inappropriately and she kicked him off her property.

She told deputies that once other responders left, he returned and acted inappropriately toward the woman, the report said.

Gray was booked into the Aiken County detention center and posted a $5,000 surety bond July 20.