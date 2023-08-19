 Skip to main content
Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeks man accused of shooting at car

Stone.jpg

Jakari Mykel Stone, 19, of Aiken, is wanted on attempted murder charges. 

 Submitted Photo

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for two counts of attempted murder. 

The sheriff's office said Jakari Mykel Stone, 19, of Aiken, fired a weapon at a vehicle multiple times Tuesday evening after a verbal argument in the 1800 block of Richland Avenue East. 

Stone is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carrying a weapon in a business prohibiting concealed carry. 

Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. 


