Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeks man accused of shooting at car

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for two counts of attempted murder.
The sheriff's office said Jakari Mykel Stone, 19, of Aiken, fired a weapon at a vehicle multiple times Tuesday evening after a verbal argument in the 1800 block of Richland Avenue East.
Stone is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carrying a weapon in a business prohibiting concealed carry.
Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811.