Aiken County sheriff's office seeking second suspect in Wednesday shooting

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Batesburg man in connection with a Wednesday shooting.

Shaquille O’Neal Barr, 27, of Batesburg is the second person identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Old Shoals Road.

He is wanted to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the release says.

Timothy Barr Harris, 18, of Monetta is also being sought in connection with the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, three shooters armed with rifles and a handgun shot into a Mercury SUV traveling on Old Shoals Road. Two female victims were in the vehicle. One of the victims was found at a Lexington County hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the head.

Lindsey is the North Augusta reporter at the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2017, and grew up in Hodges, SC.

