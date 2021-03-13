Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Batesburg

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death.
Around 1:57 p.m. March 13, deputies and the Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the 100 block of Holder Road in Batesburg for a body that had been found, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, a witness told them that they had noticed the body lying in the tree line, according to the release.
The victim has been identified as a Black male.
This death investigation is considered to be suspicious and is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips also can be submitted online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.