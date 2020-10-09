Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 9

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
John Lee Valentine, 64 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Derrick Washington, 40 — driving under suspension bench warrant, false information bench warrant
Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Sidney Bright Jr., 67 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 39 — public disorderly conduct
Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored
Michael Wayne Washam, 44 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Lakeshia Monique Bush, 33 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
David Bradley Walsh, 34 — burglary third degree first offense, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Dwayne Thyrone Cofer, 56 — breach of trust obtaining property under false tokens
Jason Damond Hankerson, 41 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school
Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ricky Dwain Saxon, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less