Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 8

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Barney Lee Livingston II, 55 — assault and battery third degree
Shevonne Denise Washington, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Kenneth William Treadaway, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Brian Tracy Ledbetter Jr., 21 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence first offense
Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
James William Jeffries, 53 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Spartanburg
Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime three counts
Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., 31 — simple larceny bench warrant
Camron Jerome Blocker, 22 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — hold for Columbia County per National Crime Information Center
James William Jeffries, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Loma Varner Jones, 68 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000
George Robert Marable Jr., 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Olivia Latonya Rouse, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrese Javeon Rouse, 20 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct, violation of a city ordinance/urinating or defecating in public
Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree