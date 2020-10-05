You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 6

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 2-4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Terry Cothran Davis, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Quiney Barnard Rogers, 49 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Richard John Hickox, 56 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Austen Tyler Young, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, breach of peace nonaggravated in nature

James Aric Geiger, 53 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department

Alec Brandon Croft, 34 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, motor vehicle registration and licensing Chapter violation, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Samantha Wynette Hearn, 28 — pedestrian on highway

Steven Wesley Goransky, 59 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Jacob Harrison Craven, 26 — hold for electronic monitoring device

Gregory Young Bowles, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Tiana Charnique Buckson, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Jessica Morgan Bolin-Spires, 27 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, public disorderly conduct

Ralph Baker Jr., 66 — indecent exposure

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct

Brandy Nicole Hydrick, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Fay Stephanie Cullum, 35 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense (possession of oxy), possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense (possession of MDMA)

Patrick Adam Cade, 24 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, manufacture, posses other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully

Cameron Blake Marlowe, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Matthew Martin Carroll, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — hit and run of an attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property damage, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct

Matias Ponce Lira, 32 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Richard John Hickox, 56 — cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture third or subsequent offense

Angela Dockery Herrick, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington)

Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Columbia Police Department, S.C. detainer hold

Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23 — murder two counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts

Kenyan Lamont Harmon, 32 — domestic violence second degree

Timothy Tyrone Leverette, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Lador Chante Jenkins, 41 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, parking in a handicapped parking space

Sabastyen Miles Greene, 18 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Christian Daniel Baker, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Anthony Gary Cooper, 29 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — financial transaction card theft, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period

Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 58 — shoplifting $2,000 or less three counts

Daniel Darrell Stallings, 37 — domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Arnold Melvin Bell Jr., 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

John Seigler Copley, 39 — pedestrian on controlled access highway

James Edward Mikell Sr., 51 — use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of county traffic ordinance no proof of insurance

Amy Felisia Hallman, 43 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Margarita Navarro Diaz, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave

Stephen Eugene Walker, 44 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

Cieara Shawnte Abney, 31 — public disorderly conduct

Aaron Nicholas Long, 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Bernard Hankinson, 52 — domestic violence second degree

Stephen Nathaniel Cothron, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant

Montravious Paul Williamson, 23 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

