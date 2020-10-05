Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 6

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 2-4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Terry Cothran Davis, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Quiney Barnard Rogers, 49 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Richard John Hickox, 56 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Austen Tyler Young, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
James Aric Geiger, 53 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department
Alec Brandon Croft, 34 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, motor vehicle registration and licensing Chapter violation, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 28 — pedestrian on highway
Steven Wesley Goransky, 59 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Jacob Harrison Craven, 26 — hold for electronic monitoring device
Gregory Young Bowles, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tiana Charnique Buckson, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Jessica Morgan Bolin-Spires, 27 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, public disorderly conduct
Ralph Baker Jr., 66 — indecent exposure
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Brandy Nicole Hydrick, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Fay Stephanie Cullum, 35 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense (possession of oxy), possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense (possession of MDMA)
Patrick Adam Cade, 24 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, manufacture, posses other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Cameron Blake Marlowe, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Matthew Martin Carroll, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — hit and run of an attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property damage, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct
Matias Ponce Lira, 32 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Richard John Hickox, 56 — cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture third or subsequent offense
Angela Dockery Herrick, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington)
Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Columbia Police Department, S.C. detainer hold
Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23 — murder two counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts
Kenyan Lamont Harmon, 32 — domestic violence second degree
Timothy Tyrone Leverette, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Lador Chante Jenkins, 41 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, parking in a handicapped parking space
Sabastyen Miles Greene, 18 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Christian Daniel Baker, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Anthony Gary Cooper, 29 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — financial transaction card theft, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period
Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 58 — shoplifting $2,000 or less three counts
Daniel Darrell Stallings, 37 — domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Arnold Melvin Bell Jr., 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
John Seigler Copley, 39 — pedestrian on controlled access highway
James Edward Mikell Sr., 51 — use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of county traffic ordinance no proof of insurance
Amy Felisia Hallman, 43 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Margarita Navarro Diaz, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave
Stephen Eugene Walker, 44 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Cieara Shawnte Abney, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Aaron Nicholas Long, 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Bernard Hankinson, 52 — domestic violence second degree
Stephen Nathaniel Cothron, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Montravious Paul Williamson, 23 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense