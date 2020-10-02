Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 3

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 1, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Anthony Davis Coates Jr., 27 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, public disorderly conduct
Frederick Rodriguez, 32 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 third offense
Isaam Naadir Cummings, 20 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tyquez Dijae Malique Coleman, 20 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Sherri Randall Smith, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nicholas Carl Martin, 25 — assault and battery third degree
Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — burglary second degree
Bryce Arthur Durrance, 34 — failure to stop for blue lights first offense
Marcus Leon Porterfield, 43 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Timothy Michael Metrakos, 43 — assault and battery third degree
Montell Daniel Harling, 19 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Bristan Trion Curry, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Jacob Tyler Lowe, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Austin Jones, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
John Callie Redd, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Scott Anthony Key, 43 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Erin Corey Satcher, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Gregory Musgrove Jr., 18 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office