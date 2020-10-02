You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 3

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 1, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Anthony Davis Coates Jr., 27 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, public disorderly conduct

Frederick Rodriguez, 32 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 third offense

Isaam Naadir Cummings, 20 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Tyquez Dijae Malique Coleman, 20 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Sherri Randall Smith, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Nicholas Carl Martin, 25 — assault and battery third degree

Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — burglary second degree

Bryce Arthur Durrance, 34 — failure to stop for blue lights first offense

Marcus Leon Porterfield, 43 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Timothy Michael Metrakos, 43 — assault and battery third degree

Montell Daniel Harling, 19 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Bristan Trion Curry, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Jacob Tyler Lowe, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Jamie Austin Jones, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

John Callie Redd, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Scott Anthony Key, 43 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Erin Corey Satcher, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Gregory Musgrove Jr., 18 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

