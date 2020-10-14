You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 15

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 12-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Oct. 12

Jeremy Carlton Smith Sr., 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — pedestrian on controlled access highway

Pamela Roberts Anderson, 56 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Gregory Antione Johnson, 43 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/urinating in public

Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Jonathan Wade Willard, 33 — property nuisance

Tony DeCarlo Green, 36 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance/destruction of city property, throwing bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections officer

Kenneth Lynn Silas, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant

Scottie Allen Huggins, 30 — domestic violence third degree

Jimmy O’Neal Weaver, 39 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant

Jamie Lee Gorham, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant

Farin Nicole Burgess, 33 — public disorderly conduct

Stephen Wade Berry, 35 — unlawful communication two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Oct. 13

Tiffany Irene Ray, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Robert Olin Smith, 23 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possess, conceal sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Kenneth Alex Grubbs Jr., 22 — possess, conceal sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Antron Darel Willis, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Jody Luis Siler, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Ernest John Deloach, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 bench warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant

Melia Amber Taylor, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Shannon Michael Parker, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Heather Lorraine Shaw, 45 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Mikaela Irene uscanga, 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Stevie Leigh Kneece, 34 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant

James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of a city ordinance/public drunk

Stephen Michael Wigginton, 35 — public disorderly conduct

Claude Wayne Cordell, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Ga., detainer hold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News