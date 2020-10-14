Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 15

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 12-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Oct. 12
Jeremy Carlton Smith Sr., 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — pedestrian on controlled access highway
Pamela Roberts Anderson, 56 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Gregory Antione Johnson, 43 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/urinating in public
Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Jonathan Wade Willard, 33 — property nuisance
Tony DeCarlo Green, 36 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance/destruction of city property, throwing bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections officer
Kenneth Lynn Silas, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant
Scottie Allen Huggins, 30 — domestic violence third degree
Jimmy O’Neal Weaver, 39 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
Jamie Lee Gorham, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant
Farin Nicole Burgess, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Stephen Wade Berry, 35 — unlawful communication two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Oct. 13
Tiffany Irene Ray, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Robert Olin Smith, 23 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possess, conceal sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Kenneth Alex Grubbs Jr., 22 — possess, conceal sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Antron Darel Willis, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jody Luis Siler, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Ernest John Deloach, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 bench warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant
Melia Amber Taylor, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Shannon Michael Parker, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Heather Lorraine Shaw, 45 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Mikaela Irene uscanga, 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Stevie Leigh Kneece, 34 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of a city ordinance/public drunk
Stephen Michael Wigginton, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Claude Wayne Cordell, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Ga., detainer hold