Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 10

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Johnny Vincent Sherlock, 20 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a weapon
Moises Montoya, 42 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Reginald Isaiah Paine Williams, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Isaac Jasper Anderson, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Shakeem Tislam Price, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
David Martin Ross, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first or subsequent offense
Michael Kirby Coggin, 28 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Madeline Nornie Norbits, 20 — possession of a controlled substance in scheduled I to V first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Douglas Wayne Cline, 28 — driving without a license first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in a motor vehicle, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle that is not registered
Albert Spann Jr., 33 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Deangilo Melik Drayton, 23 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Corey Lane Hart, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Aaron Scott Edgerley, 28 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Deanna Perona Leopard, 48 — domestic violence third degree
Elizabeth Aisha Olopade, 20 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 or but less than $10,000
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond
Joshua Pride Robbins, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to comply bench warrant
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Bennate Staphonne White, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, public disorderly conduct
Brittany Nichole Winburn, 24 — public disorderly conduct
Reginald Holston, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Rachael Gail Lyons Pete, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $1,000 violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bench warrant