Aiken County man sentenced to 10 years for sex crimes involving minor

An Aiken County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for several charges involving sexual exploitation of and sexual conduct with a minor.

Grant Reeder, of Jackson, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Reeder to seven years in prison on the sexual exploitation of a minor charge, to be followed by three years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor and the criminal solicitation of a minor charges, for a total of 10 years.

Reeder received 651 days credit for the time he has already spent under house arrest with electronic monitoring. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.

On June 21, 2019, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a potential sexual assault in Aiken County. The woman who called said she had recently found a couple of letters that indicated Reeder, who was over 18 at the time, had sex with her minor daughter. Further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office revealed that Reeder had initially reached out to the girl over social media.

A search of the minor victim’s phone found that Reeder had sent her multiple written messages that were sexual in nature between November 2018 and June 2019. The investigation also revealed that Reeder had requested nude images from her and that he had sent the minor images and videos of himself.