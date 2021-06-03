Aiken County man charged with voyeurism in connection with short-term rentals

State police on Wednesday arrested a member of a prominent Aiken Winter Colony family, charging him with voyeurism.

Rhett Riviere, 67, is accused of secretly recording a person in the bedroom of a rental property, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. Documents distributed by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office corroborate that.

An inquiry made to SLED was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Riviere is named as a defendant in three separate lawsuits in state court that accuse the management of some Aiken short-term rental properties of secretly recording women who paid to stay there.

A SLED spokesperson in mid-May told the Aiken Standard the matter was under investigation but that no criminal charges had been brought. The state investigation was requested by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The lawsuits remain open.

The surreptitious recordings were allegedly made in May 2019 at 115 Third Ave., according to an affidavit provided by SLED.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.