You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken County man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Joseph Edmond Mug Shot

Joseph Edmond (Photo provided/Aiken County detention center)

 Photo provided/Aiken County detention center

An Aiken County man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.  

Joseph E. Edmond, 42, was arrested March 10 and is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being detained at the Aiken County detention center.

On March 7, a juvenile victim stated that while in a vehicle with the subject, he forced her down to the floor and “asked her to perform oral sex on him,” according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. 

Aiken County man sentenced to 10 years for sex crimes involving minor

The complainant was made aware of the incident by the victim’s grandmother, according to the report. 

Lexington One contract worker accused of sexually assaulting Pelion Middle School student

A juvenile investigator took over the case after the arrest.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News