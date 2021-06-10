Aiken County man charged with criminal sexual assault of minor

An Aiken County man is charged with sexual assault of a minor after an incident on Aug. 15, 2020.
Cameron Worlds, 31, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a 12-year-old.
He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor, or attempt - second degree and criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree, commit/attempt lewd act.
According to a report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, the offender had sex with the minor and made threats to discourage the victim from reporting the assault.
The complainant stated the offender told the victim “if she told anyone about them he would come and kill her,” according to the report.