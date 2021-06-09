Aiken County man charged with attempted murder

An Aiken County man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Robbe Street in Warrenville on Friday.
Ricky T. Cochran, 23, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with attempted murder, assault and violation of an order of protection.
When officers responded to the incident, all parties had fled the area, according to a report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
About 20 minutes after the incident, the complainant called the police to advise them that he was the intended target of the incident, the report states.
The complainant stated that the offender shot at him because he “has been hanging out with [offender’s] wife,” according to the report.
The offender was reported to have made multiple attempts to injure the complainant. There is an active order of protection prohibiting the offender from having any contact with his wife.