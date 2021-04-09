Aiken County man charged with attempted murder following alleged Southside attack

An Aiken County man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly threatening to kill another man, stabbing him with a pair of scissors and washing blood off himself in a nearby bathroom.

Adam Ledford, 38, was charged with attempted murder, jail records show. Ledford was being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Friday morning.

When Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to Whiskey Road on Wednesday afternoon in reference to a stabbing, they found a Hispanic man – covered in blood and bleeding through paper towels – on the ground in a parking lot.

A pair of bloody scissors was found nearby, according to a Public Safety incident report, which describes some of the man's wounds as “significant.” He was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Ledford was found walking away from the scene, the report states, after the victim and another person identified him. Ledford ended up waiving his Miranda rights, confirming the pair of scissors was his, admitting to “entering Walmart and washing the blood off,” but “denied assaulting the victim,” the police narrative continues.

Police were provided footage of a bloodied Ledford walking into Walmart. He reportedly told officers he “blacked out” and woke up “covered in blood.”

Ledford has been arrested more than a dozen times, records show.