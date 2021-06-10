You are the owner of this article.
Aiken County man charged with armed robbery

Delong mug shot
Vincent Edward Delong (Photo provided courtesy the Aiken County detention center)

 Photo provided courtesy the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken County man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery Sunday.

Vincent Edward Delong is charged with armed robbery after robbing a man at gunpoint in North Augusta, according to a report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to the location of the incident, the offender ran inside of the complainant’s residence, according to the report.

While searching the residence, a deputy observed a large mound of clothes in the laundry room. The officer then observed the knee of the offender underneath the clothing, according to the report.

The offender was immediately arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center.


