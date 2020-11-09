Aiken County inmate charged with attempted murder after swinging pipe at officer

An inmate at the Aiken County detention center is facing additional charges after swinging a metal pipe at an officer while attempting to escape custody on Sunday.
Steven Thurmond, 38, of North Augusta, was charged with two counts of first offense resisting arrest, escape, public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property and attempted murder, according to arrest records.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers in reference to a disturbance, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Nursing staff told police the suspect was using a heavy metal pipe as a weapon and barricaded himself in the bathroom.
Thurmond was reportedly in custody of the Aiken County detention center and was transported to the medical center the day before for medical treatment.
A deputy on scene reported he removed the suspect's handcuff because the suspect asked to use the restroom, the report reads.
Police spoke with the suspect through a small crack in the door in an attempt to remove him without using force, but the suspect threatened to swing the pipe at officers if they attempted to open the door.
Upon opening the door, officers attempted to Tase the suspect but it was unsuccessful. Thurmond then reportedly swung the pipe at a deputy, striking him on the left shoulder.
Police documented that the deputy lunged toward the suspect while he was being stuck. If the deputy had not lunged forward at the suspect, a section of the pipe with screws sticking out would have struck the side of the officer's head and could have possibly caused "death or great bodily harm," the report reads.
Thurmond was eventually restrained and placed back into custody of the Aiken County detention center, where he was being held as of Monday afternoon.