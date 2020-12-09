You are the owner of this article.
Aiken County deputies searching for suspect in Crosland Park after pursuit

  • Updated
Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for a suspect in the Crosland Park area. 

The suspect was reportedly involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-20 which ended at Yates Street in Crosland Park, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office, said.

The suspect, identified as a Black male, exited the vehicle and ran from authorities, Abdullah said. 

Deputies are currently combing the area. Anyone with any information about the suspect's whereabouts are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761

