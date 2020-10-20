Aiken church offering forgiveness but seeking answers following sign vandalism

An Aiken church is seeking answers after learning its sign was vandalized with permanent maker.
On Monday at 5:44 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Town Creek Baptist Church, at 250 Town Creek Road, in reference to vandalism, according to an incident report.
The Rev. Clint Smith, the church's senior pastor, said members were on the way to help a fellow member move furniture when one of the church's youth members noticed the vandalism.
Police observed "BLM," "ACAB," "Wear a mask" and "LGBT Rights" written on the sign in marker.
Smith told police the incident could have happened sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday.
"It seems like it was a kid because it was so random," Smith said. "It's frustrating, of course, because it costs money; but forgiveness is the first thing we want to do. Somebody is probably hurt. Perhaps they've watched too much news."
Smith said the church has seen its share of liter in its parking lot, but the church hasn't experienced vandalism on this level.
"I don't know where the motivation to do that came from," Smith said. "Forgiveness is available. We get to chose our choices, but we don't get to chose our consequences. We'd be happy to talk with the person if they have issues on opposing political views. We're not angry. That's just not the way to express yourself by vandalizing other people's property."
No suspects have been named, and neighbors near the area do not have any surveillance footage of the night the vandalism could have taken place, Smith said.
Anyone with any information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7740.