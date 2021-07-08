Aiken BBQ restaurant robbed at gunpoint

The Pot Smoker BBQ in Aiken was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the establishment on Silver Bluff Road in reference to an armed robbery in progress, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had fled on foot, according to the report.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant confirmed that no employees were injured, but said "they were mentally scarred to say the least."

They added that the suspect has not been located.

"We are a small, family-owned business and hits like these really, really impact us," they wrote. "Whether the thief is caught or not, I feel gratitude for the employees that make our business what it is — day in and day out."