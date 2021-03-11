Additional suspect charged in Aiken criminal sexual conduct with minor case

A second male suspect has been charged in relation to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case in which the victim alleged being sexually assaulted multiple times as a juvenile.
Alex Mark Coffin, 30 of Irmo, was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim 11 to 14 years of age and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim under 16 years of age, according to arrest records.
His brother, 34-year-old Matthew Ellis Coffin of Aiken, was charged Monday with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim 11 to 14 years of age, according to jail records.
On Aug. 27, 2019, the victim reported being sexually abused by the Coffins from the age of 5 until the age of 20, an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety states.
The victim alleged the bulk of the abuse occurred on Hayne Avenue S.W. in Aiken.
Arrest warrants allege the suspects engaged in criminal sexual conduct with the victim on different dates between 2004 and 2009.
Both men were taken to the Aiken County detention center where they were granted bond.
Matthew was released Monday after posting a $60,000 bond, according to the detention center. Alex was released Thursday after posting a $30,000.