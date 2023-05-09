60-year-old man found dead in abandoned warehouse in Aiken

Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was found dead in an abandoned warehouse Monday.

A little after 1 p.m, police responded to the 100 block of Williamsburg Street in reference to a Black male who was found dead in an abandoned warehouse, according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Aiken County Coroner Ables identified the victim as Alvin Patrick Jr.

The victim was found by a friend who flagged down a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was traveling on Richland Avenue, Ables said. The trooper then notified authorities with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Ables said foul play is not suspected and Patrick's body will be autopsied in Newberry.

The coroner's office and Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the case.