12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood

A 12-year-old boy in Aiken has died following a drive-by shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, officials said.
The victim, Edward McKenzie Jr., of Aiken, was found dead after police arrived at his residence on Wyman Street in the Crosland Park neighborhood around 3:48 a.m. Saturday, according to Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene after receiving reports for shots fired, Ables said. McKenzie was reportedly shot at least one time inside the residence during a drive-by shooting incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials around 4:40 a.m.
A second juvenile also sustained injuries at the scene, according to a news release from ADPS. The juvenile, who Ables said was a 13-year-old male, reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has received treatment for his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, according to ADPS. The department asks anyone with information about the shooting contact officers at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.