12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Aiken, coroner confirms

A twelve-year-old victim in Aiken has died following a drive-by shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, officials said.
The victim, Edward McKenzie Jr., of Aiken, was found dead after police arrived at his residence on Wyman Street around 3:48 a.m. Oct. 10, according to Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables.
Aiken Public Safety responded to the scene after receiving reports for shots fired, Ables said. McKenzie was reportedly shot at least one time inside the residence during a drive-by shooting incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials around 4:40 a.m. Oct. 10.
A 13-year-old was also sustained "minor" injuries during the shooting, Ables said, and was treated at the scene.