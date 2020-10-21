You are the owner of this article.
top story

Crews respond to structure fire in Warrenville

  • Updated

First responders rushed to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire in Warrenville on Wednesday morning. 

At approximately 9:30 a.m., dispatch reported a call for a fire at 346 Project Road at Keith Road in Warrenville. 

When crews arrived, the residence was already fully engulfed. 

Responders on scene said the structure was vacant and no injuries have been reported. 

Crews were dousing out remaining hotspots within the home at 10:30 a.m. 

Details on how the fire started are limited as the fire is under investigation.

Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates. 

