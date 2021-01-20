You are the owner of this article.
Crews respond to house fire in rural Aiken County

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Storm Branch Road on Wednesday evening.

 Staff photo by Matthew Enfinger

Fire crews rushed to a home in rural Aiken County in response to a call regarding a fully involved structure fire Wednesday evening. 

Just before 5 p.m., police scanner traffic reported a call for a fully engulfed structure fire on Storm Branch Road. 

As of 5:30 p.m., fire crews were still on scene dousing what appeared to be a two story home as it continued to smolder. A large portion of the home remained charred. 

The owner of the home was present at the time of the fire but no injuries have been reported, Bruce Turner with the Silver Bluff Fire Department said at the scene. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

"There's nothing to indicate it's suspicious," Turner said. "It appears to be accidental but we're not sure at this time."

