top story

Crash kills two drivers in Barnwell County

  • Updated
Police car file (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

Two drivers are dead after a collision in Barnwell on Friday morning. 

At 11:49 a.m., a 2007 BMW 328 traveling westbound on Kingfisher Road, near Catfish Road, crossed into the path of an eastbound 2015 Chevy Silverado, Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. 

The driver of the BMW was reportedly attempting to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone when it crossed into the path of the Chevy, Tidwell said. 

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles and were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

The incident remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.


