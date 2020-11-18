Crash involving semi-truck kills Hephzibah driver on Atomic Road

A driver is dead after an SUV traveling on Atomic Road collided into a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.
A 2017 Freightliner truck hauling a box trailer was turning north onto Atomic Road from Sheraton Drive when a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on Atomic Road disregarded the traffic light at the intersection and ran into the side of the trailer, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The driver of the Tahoe, identified as 66-year-old Hearrie Thomas Jr. of Hephzibah, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, Ables said.
Thomas will be autopsied in Newberry.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Tidwell said.
The crash temporarily blocked four lanes of Atomic Road as first responders arrived at the scene.
At 4:52 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported that first responders were finishing clearing the scene and that traffic should return to normal soon.