Crash involving school bus in Aiken County leaves students injured

A crash in Beech Island involving a school bus Wednesday morning has sent three students to the hospital, authorities say.
At approximately 7:34 a.m., dispatchers received a call for a collision between a pick up truck and a school bus at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road.
Both vehicles were traveling opposite directions on Augusta Road when the school bus, carrying students, reportedly failed to yield the right of way and took a left turn in front of the pick up truck.
Three students on the bus and three passengers in the truck were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said.
On scene, two children were seen being taken out of the bus involved wearing a neck brace.
At 8:43 a.m., traffic from Belvedere Road to the Augusta Road intersection was being diverted as first responders continue to clear the scene.
