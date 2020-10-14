Crash involving Aiken County school bus sends students to hospital

A crash in Clearwater involving a school bus Wednesday morning has sent two students to the hospital, authorities say.
At approximately 7:34 a.m., dispatchers received a call for a collision between a pickup truck and a school bus at the intersection of Belvedere and Augusta roads.
Both vehicles were traveling opposite directions on Augusta Road when the school bus, carrying students, reportedly failed to yield the right of way and took a left turn in front of the pickup truck.
The bus involved was an Aiken County Public School District special education bus, Mike Rosier, director of communications with ACPSD, said.
The occupants of the bus included one driver and two students, the school district confirmed.
District personnel accompanied the students, who were both transported to Augusta University Children’s Medical Center for precautionary examinations by medical professionals. Parents and schools were immediately notified.
On scene, two children were seen being taken out of the bus involved wearing a neck brace.
Three passengers from the pick up truck were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said.
