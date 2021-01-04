Crash flips garbage truck in Aiken

Police are clearing a crash on Robert M. Bell Parkway that caused a garbage truck to flip over Monday morning.
At 11:21 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash involving a a garbage truck and a sedan at the intersection of Robert M. Bell Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway.
The crash caused minor injuries with one driver being transported to Augusta University Medical Center, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with Highway Patrol said.
As of 2:30 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety was on scene redirecting traffic on Robert M. Bell Parkway as a crane flipped the garbage truck back over.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.