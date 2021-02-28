COVID-19 pandemic's impact on CPST IV proceeds hasn't been significant

The novel coronavirus pandemic has not had a significant impact on Capital Project Sales Tax IV proceeds so far, based on the latest available figures provided by Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian to the Aiken Standard.

Through November 2020, the county had received a total of $34,052,374 from the South Carolina Department of Revenue since collection of CPST IV began in the spring of 2019.

That amount was ahead of the projected figure of $33,128,584.

The county gets the money from the Department of Revenue on a quarterly basis, but the three-month intervals don’t line up exactly with the calendar year.

COVID-19 began disrupting day-to-day life in South Carolina last March.

The CPST IV proceeds for March 2020 through May 2020 were $4,740,468, which fell short of the projected total of $5,423,350.

That time frame was when “the governor (Henry McMaster) allowed folks to delay their reporting and delay their filing of sales tax returns,” Killian said.

For June 2020 through August 2020, the proceeds were $6,006,368, which exceeded the projected amount of $5,196,403.

The proceeds for September 2020 through November 2020 were $5,489181, which topped the projected total of $5,412,920.

“Even though the pandemic continues, it (the money received from CPST IV) seems to be holding steady,” Killian said. “Things have really stayed pretty stable.”

In November 2018 Aiken County’s voters overwhelmingly approved CPST IV, which also is known as a 1-cent, 1 percent, or penny local option sales tax.

It is the latest iteration of a levy that was approved locally for the first time in 2000. The second version was passed in 2004, and the third received approval in 2008.

After being received by the county from the Department of Revenue, the proceeds from CPST IV are divided among the county, the cities of Aiken and North Augusta, and eight small municipalities: Burnettown, Jackson, Monetta, New Ellenton, Perry, Salley, Wagener and Windsor.

A formula that is based on population and point of sale, determines how the money is split up.

The seven-year collection period for CPST IV began May 1, 2019, and will continue through April 30, 2026.

The funds for the small municipalities’ portions already have been collected.

When county residents voted on CPST IV, it was expected to generate around $163 million in all.

The money can be used for a variety of projects including the paving of roads, renovations and the construction of buildings.

Initially during the pandemic, there was concern about sharp and lasting declines in CPST IV proceeds, Killian said.

What happened instead was a pleasant surprise for him and other government officials

“Obviously, people continued to buy durable goods, whether it was online or not – where (they purchased them) we don’t know because we don’t get (information about) where those collections come from,” Killian said. “All online retailers are supposed to collect sales tax, and I think most of them do.”

Back in 2018, the county’s share of CPST IV was expected to be nearly $75.3 million, which would represent 46.24% of the projected proceeds.

“If it (the pandemic) gets worse and we shut back down again or if the governor allows delays in reporting, that will change the numbers,” Killian said. “But right now, we don’t anticipate any of that happening. And hopefully, with the vaccines rolling out, we’ll see some control of the virus and things getting back to whatever normal is going to be.”

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and his staff have watched the proceeds from CPST IV closely.

“We were able to track the receipts and when we saw that the funds were coming in at kind of the level that we anticipated, we didn’t delay any of our projects,” Bedenbaugh said. “I think we were fortunate. Even though the overall economy here certainly felt the effects of the pandemic, there still was a lot of consumer spending.”

He wasn’t sure why that was the case, but mentioned some possible reasons.

It might have been because “a lot of jobs that pay good salaries were not affected,” Bedenbaugh said.

Federal stimulus payments and increases to unemployment benefits could have helped, he added.

“A lot of these tax revenues have been stronger than expected during the pandemic,” Bedenbaugh said. “Our hospitality tax is running about 96% of what it was (based on proceeds) prior to the pandemic. The accommodations tax is stronger than what we budgeted for, but it is about 20% off.”

When CPST IV was approved, the City of Aiken was expected to receive approximately $50.9 million, which would be a 31.23% share of the proceeds.