County planning commission to consider zoning change in Bath area

A request to change the zoning for a 40-acre tract in the Bath area is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Cody Anderson, who owns George Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Aiken, is the applicant.
The land is in the Agricultural Preservation district.
Anderson would like it to be in the Residential Multifamily Development district instead.
The property on Pine Grove Road “has been in my family for a while, and we’re just looking at what our available options are,” Anderson said. “We’re working with an engineering firm, but it’s all very preliminary.”
“We would like to develop it into some type of housing – something that is upscale, but affordable, and something that is going to come into the area and bring about a renewal.”
Another description offered by Anderson for what is being considered was “a very nice rental property.”
Also on the agenda for the Planning Commission meeting are several requests from Sage Creek Residential Ltd. involving development plans in the Graniteville area.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.